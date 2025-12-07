Dolphins' Zach Wilson: Active for Week 14
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson (illness) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Jets.
Wilson was added to the injury report Saturday due to an illness and was deemed questionable for Sunday. However, the veteran quarterback is feeling well enough to suit up against the team that drafted him second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Wilson will once again serve as Tua Tagovailoa's backup in Week 14.
