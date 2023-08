The Ravens waived Demus on Monday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Demus was competing for a depth receiver role with Baltimore, but he was competing against a plethora of players and ultimately came up short. The undrafted free agent played five years at Maryland and was attempting to stay close to home in Baltimore. It remains to be seen if he will get the chance to join their practice squard or if he will have to venture elsewhere.