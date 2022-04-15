London (ankle) ran routes and agility drills at his pro day Friday but did not run the 40-yard dash, Paolo Uggetti of ESPN reports.

The USC product is still working his way back to full strength after suffering a season-ending broken ankle in October. London did not work out at the combine in March, nor did he go through any combine-like testing at his pro day. This leaves London's verifiable athletic metrics out of his prospect profile. Players in the past, such as Jaylen Waddle, have been drafted high without posting workout metrics, so London's stock may not be overly affected by the lack of measurables. However, unlike Waddle, speed is something teams would like to see verified in London's case as a 6-foot-4, 213-pound wideout. Teams will now be tasked with weighing the measurables variable against London's standout tape and production in college, where he was an unstoppable force in the USC offense for much of his career. London remains a candidate to be the first receiver off the board, but the absence of workout metrics could be used as a tiebreaker against him when a team is deciding between prospects at that position.