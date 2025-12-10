Calcaterra wasn't targeted while playing 15 of the Eagles' 71 snaps on offense in Monday's 22-19 overtime loss to the Chargers.

Calcaterra continued to serve mainly as a blocker on offense for the Eagles; he didn't run a route on any of his 15 snaps in Week 14. Even with top tight end Dallas Goedert missing a game back in Week 2, Calcaterra hasn't made much of a splash in fantasy at any point this season. He's totaled five receptions for 48 yards and no touchdowns on eight targets through 11 appearances.