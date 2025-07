Philadelphia re-signed Adeyi on Tuesday, Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com reports.

Adeyi logged a brief stint with the Eagles during spring, and he now re-ups with the team early during training camp. The undrafted rookie out of Sam Houston ran a 4.35 40-yard dash (4.28 unofficial) and will need to translate that speed into impressive plays at camp for any shot of earning a depth role in Philadelphia's crowded WR corps.