Coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Reagor (thumb) is progressing well in his recovery, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.

Reagor is technically eligible to return from IR in time for Thursday's divisional matchup against the Giants, but the Eagles haven't yet designated him to be activated or resume practicing. Rather than rush the rookie first-round pick back on a short week, it's possible that the team could be aiming for Reagor to retake the field Nov. 1 versus the Cowboys. Reagor has missed four consecutive games while recovering from thumb surgery to address a UCL tear.