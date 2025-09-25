Eagles' Jihaad Campbell: Doesn't practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campbell was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice due to a triceps injury.
Campbell dealt with a shoulder issue during training camp but had been healthy to begin the campaign, playing over 90 percent of the Eagles' defensive snaps each of the first three weeks. It's unclear when or how he picked up the triceps injury, but he'll likely need to return to practice at some point this week in order to be able to suit up Sunday in Tampa Bay.
