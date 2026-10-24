Greenard (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Cowboys, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Greenard is considered a game-time decision, meaning the strongside linebacker will have to prove he is set to suit up before Monday's contest. If Greenard is inactive for the primetime divisional matchup with the Cowboys, Jalyx Hunt (ankle/knee), Arnold Ebiketie or A.J. Epenesa (back) will need to start opposite Nolan Smith (concussion) for the Eagles' defense.