Hennessy (knee) was an active participant at the Eagles' OTAs this past week, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hennessy was unavailable for the entirety of the 2023 campaign with a knee injury, but he looks to be a full go ahead of 2024. The 26-year-old will likely operate as a depth option behind Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen at offensive guard this season.