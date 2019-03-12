Eagles' Nate Sudfeld: Will receive tender
The Eagles plan on tendering Sudfeld at a second-round level, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
With Nick Foles off to Jacksonville, the Eagles decided to lock down at least one back up option for starter Carson Wentz. The Eagles could still bring in another quarterback, but all signs point to Sudfeld taking the reigns as the No. 2 in Philadelphia.
