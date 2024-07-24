Campbell opened training camp as the No. 3 receiver with Philadelphia's first-team offense, Bradon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green reports.

While it's no surprise to see the sixth-year pro getting the first crack at the job, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni made it clear there will be open competition. Rookies Ainias Smith and Johnny Wilson should also get their chances, and 28-year-old speed demon John Ross is a dark horse candidate after coming out of retirement. Campbell had only 104 receiving yards in 12 games for the Giants last season and now finds himself in Philadelphia on a one-year contract with less than $500,000 guaranteed.