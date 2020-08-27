site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Robert Davis: Reverts to IR
RotoWire Staff
Davis (lower body) was shifted to the Eagles' injured reserve list Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction page.
Davis suffered the lower-body injury during Sunday's practice and it's considered to be serious. Davis will stay on the team's IR during the 2020 season barring an injury settlement.
