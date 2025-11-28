site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Sam Howell: Emergency QB3 for Week 13
RotoWire Staff
Howell (coach's decision) is inactive for Friday's game against the Bears.
Howell will be available as the emergency QB3 only if Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee are unable to play. Howell has yet to appear in a regular-season contest this season.
