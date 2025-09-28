Howell (coach's decision) is inactive but available as the Eagles' emergency third quarterback Sunday in Tampa Bay.

Howell served as Philadelphia's backup signal-caller to Jalen Hurts in the first three games of the season with Tanner McKee recovering from a broken thumb. Now that McKee can handle the No. 2 role, Howell will move to No. 3 and only see if the field if both Hurts and McKee leave Sunday's contest due to injury.