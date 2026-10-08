Barkley (hamstring) officially didn't practice Thursday.

Barkley has yet to log any on-field work since tweaking his right hamstring on his fourth offensive snap this past Sunday against the Rams. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Barkley is considered week-to-week, and the Eagles can make a ruling on the running back's status for a Week 5 road matchup with the Jaguars on Friday's injury report. Will Shipley is poised for a workhorse role out of Philadelphia's backfield this weekend assuming Barkley indeed is ruled out.