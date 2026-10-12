Head coach Nick Sirianni said Monday that he's "hopeful" that both Barkley (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (hamstring) will both be cleared to play against the Panthers on Sunday, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Barkley was sidelined for Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Jaguars in London due to a right hamstring injury that he sustained during the Eagles' Week 4 loss to the Rams. Wednesday will be the first Eagles practice of Week 6 prep, and even a limited session would have Barkley trending toward a return against Carolina. Will Shipley was diagnosed with a partial tear of his plantar fascia following Sunday's game, and with Barkley and Tank Bigsby (abdomen, IR) both sidelined, that currently leaves Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele as the two healthy running backs on the Eagles' 53-man roster.