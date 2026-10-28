Barkley (hamstring/back) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's walkthrough.

The Eagles are listing Barkley's previous hamstring injury and the back issue that he picked up during Monday's loss to the Cowboys as the reasons for Wednesday's absence. He'll have two more chances to mix into drills this week, but even if he isn't able to, he mentioned of the aforementioned contest that his "hamstring came out great" and that he isn't worried about the new health concern, per Tim McManus of ESPN. Ultimately, Friday's injury report will reveal Barkley's odds to suit up Sunday at Washington.