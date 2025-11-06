Barkley (groin) was a full practice participant Thursday.

Barkley tweaked his groin at the end of a 28-yard run in the Eagles' last game Week 8 against the Giants, but after the team's Week 9 bye, he has no practice restrictions whatsoever. He thus is poised to resume leading Philadelphia's backfield Monday at Green Bay on the heels of his first 100-yard effort on the ground this season (150, to be exact).