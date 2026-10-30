Barkley (hamstring/back) is practicing Friday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

After sitting out Wednesday and Thursday's practices, Barkley's return to the field Friday at least gives him a chance to suit up Sunday night against the Commanders. His official participation level and any game designation will provide more clarity on his status heading into the weekend. Elijah Mitchell and Jaydon Blue are next in line for snaps and carries for the Eagles if Barkley is unable to play.