Barkley (hamstring) was on the field for the start of Saturday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Barkley was a limited participant in each of the first two practices of Week 7 prep as the star running back works his way back from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for each of the Eagles' last two games. Saturday's practice report will shed light on Barkley's status ahead of Monday's game against the Cowboys, and a full session would likely be enough for him to avoid an injury designation. His return would result in Dameon Pierce reverting to a rotational role in the backfield.