Barkley (hamstring) was in uniform for Thursday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The Eagles signaled that Barkley was approaching a return to action by moving on from Carson Steele (shoulder, IR) and Jaydon Blue earlier this week. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network then reported Thursday morning that Barkley was expected to practice Thursday with the aim to play Monday against the Cowboys. While Barkley's activity level as he mixes back into drills isn't known yet, he appears to be trending in the right direction for Week 7 action.