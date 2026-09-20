The Eagles announced that Barkley is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Titans due to a stinger.

Barkley appeared to be favoring his neck and left shoulder after he was tackled to the ground on a carry during the Eagles' first offensive play of the game. The running back headed to the locker room shortly after the play in question and is receiving further treatment for the injury while the Eagles determine whether or not he's able to return. Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley will likely share work out of the backfield if Barkley ends up being shut down for the rest of the contest.