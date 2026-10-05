Barkley will undergo further testing Monday, but the hamstring injury he sustained in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Rams isn't believed to be "overly serious," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Barkley carried twice for eight yards and hauled in his lone target for a two-yard reception before departing Sunday's contest in the first quarter with the hamstring issue. Though injuries have now resulted in Barkley playing limited snaps in two of the Eagles' last three games, the team seems optimistic that his latest setback on the health front isn't anything major. His upcoming medical tests should provide a clearer picture of his health heading into a Week 5 matchup with the Jaguars next Sunday.