The Eagles placed Bigsby (abdomen) on injured reserve Tuesday, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Bigsby will require core muscle surgery for an abdominal injury that he picked up during the Eagles' Week 4 loss to the Rams. The fourth-year pro will be required to miss at least the next four games, so the earliest he can return is Week 9 against the Giants on Sunday, Nov. 8. Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is considered week-to-week, and with Bigsby on IR, Will Shipley could be the Eagles' starting running back for Week 5 against the Jaguars on Sunday in London.