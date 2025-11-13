Steen was deemed a limited participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough due to an oblique injury.

Steen started Monday against the Packers and logged all 63 of Philadelphia's offensive snaps, but he appears to have hurt his oblique at some point in the game. The issue may not be serious given his estimation of being limited Wednesday, but a clearer picture should emerge with Steen's practice level Thursday. Steen has played in every regular-season and playoff game for Philadelphia since the start of the 2024 campaign.