The Eagles selected McPhearson in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 123rd overall.

McPhearson (5-foot-11, 191 pounds) is an interesting cornerback sleeper for the Eagles after serving as the top corner on a Texas Tech squad that fielded its best pass defense in years in 2020. McPhearson intercepted four passes in 10 games last year then went on to show springy athletic testing, logging a 40.5-inch vertical, 130-inch broad jump and good agility numbers. McPhearson's lack of reach (30 and 3/4-inch arms) and modest 4.5 40 time might imply a better fit in the slot than outside, however.