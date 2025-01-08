Phillips finished the 2024 season with 35 total tackles (27 solo), five passes defensed, including an interception, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery over 16 games.

Phillips operated as a depth option behind A.J. Terrell and Mike Hughes in 2024, increasing his tackles total in year two in the NFL, while also snatching his first career interception. With Hughes heading into free agency this offseason, it's possible that Phillips could be thrust into a starting role in Atlanta's secondary in 2025.