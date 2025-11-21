default-cbs-image
Alford (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Saints, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Alford has cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol and will return following a one-game absence. He could be used in the slot in the absence of Billy Bowman (Achilles), or Alford may slot in as a backup at outside cornerback.

