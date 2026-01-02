Pitts (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

This marks Pitts' fourth week in a row being listed on Atlanta injury reports with a knee issue, but he's been able to suit up for each of the last three games, compiling a 20-239-4 line on 24 targets during that stretch. Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not Pitts enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest against the Saints.