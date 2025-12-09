Pitts (knee) was a limited participant at Tuesday's walkthrough practice.

Pitts has yet to be listed as a full participant on the Falcons' Week 15 practice reports, but his ability to get in a limited session Tuesday inspires confidence that he'll be able to play Thursday against the Buccaneers. With top wideout Drake London (knee) missing the last three games, Pitts has taken on a more prominent role in the passing attack, producing a 15-197-0 line on 23 targets. London has yet to resume practicing since suffering a PCL injury in Week 11 and is trending toward another absence Thursday, so Pitts once again shapes up as a solid fantasy option at tight end in Week 15.