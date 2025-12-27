Pitts (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Monday's game against Los Angeles.

Pitts was limited in practice both Friday and Saturday, but he'll continue playing through the knee injury that also bothered him during Atlanta's previous two practice weeks. The starting tight end will look to stay hot despite a difficult matchup against the Rams' stingy defense. Through five appearances since Kirk Cousins took over as Atlanta's starting quarterback, Pitts has racked up an outstanding 33-420-4 receiving line on 44 targets.