Pitts (knee) is listed as active Thursday at Tampa Bay, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Pitts closed Week 15 prep as questionable to play after being listed as limited on all three practice reports due to a knee injury. It won't stop him from suiting up Thursday, though, and with WR Drake London (knee) missing a fourth game in a row, Pitts is in line to serve as one of the top pass catchers for QB Kirk Cousins. On the first three occasions, Pitts recorded a cumulative 15-197-0 line on 23 targets.