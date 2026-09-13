Penix (knee) will be out for Sunday's season opener in Pittsburgh but is targeting Week 2 or 3 for his 2026 debut, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Atlanta will be down to its No. 3 quarterback for Week 1, as Cooper Rush -- despite dealing with back spasms -- will pick up the start against the Steelers while Penix and Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) sit out. Penix didn't play in the preseason while completing his recovery from the torn ACL he sustained last November, but he took part in six 11-on-11 practices during training camp and was then a full participant in practices throughout Week 1 prep. If he remains free of setbacks while logging a full slate of practices during Week 2 prep, Penix could be the Falcons' choice to start in their next game Sept. 20 against the Panthers, regardless of whether Tagovailoa is available.