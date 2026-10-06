Penix completed 15 of 20 passes for 223 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions and rushed twice for minus-2 yards in the Falcons' 45-24 win over the Saints on Monday night.

Bijan Robinson helped stake the Falcons to a 14-0 lead after one quarter, so Penix immediately had some pressure off his shoulders in only his second start since returning from last year's ACL tear. However, the third-year signal-caller still looked very sharp when called upon, and he essentially left no doubt as to the outcome of the contest when he connected with Jahan Dotson for a 31-yard scoring strike with just under 10 minutes remaining in the contest. Penix spread the ball around to seven different targets overall, and he's now completed 73.3 percent of his passes heading into a Week 5 home showdown against the Ravens on Sunday night.