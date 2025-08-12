Penix won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Titans, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris didn't use veteran starters in the preseason last summer, nor in the 2025 preseason opener against Detroit on Friday. Morris also suggested Kirk Cousins may be held out again, in which case Easton Stick and Emory Jones would take QB snaps for a second straight week.