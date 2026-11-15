Penix completed 23 of 43 passes for 286 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and rushed four times for 29 yards in the Falcons' 35-13 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Penix most struggled while the game was still in question, but he did manage to pad his stats some down the stretch as the Falcons unsuccessfully tried to overcome their deficit. Penix connected with eight different targets overall on the afternoon, and he ultimately finished with a season high in passing yards. Penix has now tossed six interceptions in the last three games, however, and he'll look to regroup during the Week 11 bye before tackling a difficult matchup against the Vikings on the road on Sunday, Nov. 29.