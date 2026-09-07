Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Penix (knee) will be inactive for Sunday's season opener in Pittsburgh, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

While addressing the media shortly after the Falcons named Tua Tagovailoa their Week 1 starter Monday, Stefanski noted that Penix had taken part in only six 11-on-11 practices during training camp, so the third-year quarterback will need some more time to get back to full speed following last November's ACL tear before making his 2026 debut, per Raimondi. The Falcons were pleased enough with Penix's progress to wait until less than a week before the season opener to name a starter, which suggests that he'll likely get a chance to supplant Tagovailoa atop the depth chart at some point this season. While Penix is in street clothes for Week 1, Cooper Rush will step in as Tagovailoa's backup, and undrafted rookie Jack Strand will serve as the No. 3 quarterback.