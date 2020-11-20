Watch Now: Week 11 DFS Games To Target: Steelers at Jaguars ( 4:52 )

Week 11 is just about here and while the unpredictability of Fantasy Football makes you want to rip your hair out at times, it's also the reason we play. If you had all the answers and won every single week, that just wouldn't be fun. It would get old rather quickly.

In ways, Fantasy Football and actual football are similar. Let's talk about unpredictability, especially when looking at undrafted free agents in NFL history. Every year we obsess over mock drafts and scout college players yet there are always a few that fall through the cracks. Heck, if teams knew what Kurt Warner, Priest Holmes, and Antonio Gates would become (all undrafted free agents), they would have been surefire first round picks. The point is, whether it's the NFL or Fantasy Football, there will always be a level of unpredictability.

That brings us to our Week 11 spotlight, which is on – you guessed it – UDFA Salvon Ahmed. Now will Ahmed turn into Hall of Famer? It's not likely, but I also never thought I'd be writing about Ahmed this season. The kid has looked good! Just last week, he handled 76% of the snaps for the Miami Dolphins, rushing for 85 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. He had eight red-zone opportunities in last week's game alone. Ahmed faces a Broncos defense in Week 11 that has faltered recently, giving up 219 total yards and four touchdowns to Raiders' running backs. Myles Gaskin is out another week and even if Matt Breida returns, I would expect at least 15 touches for Ahmed. That makes him a low-end RB2 in this matchup.

More Week 11: Start 'Em & Sit 'Em | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR | Waiver Wire | Biggest Questions | Trade Values | QB Preview | RB Preview | WR Preview | TE Preview | PPR Cheat Sheet | Non-PPR Cheat Sheet | Rest-of-Season Rankings | Cut List | Believe It or Not | Winners & Losers | FFT Newsletter

On to the rest of Week 11!

All lines from William Hill Sportsbook.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

4-5 SU 2-7 4-5 ATS 2-7 4-5 Over-Under 5-4 5.57, 20th OFF YPP 6.03, 6th 6.12, 28th DEF YPP 6.08, 27th 91, 29th QB Pressures 96, 27th 88, 7th Pressures Allowed 123, 20th 30th Pass D DVOA 22nd 31st Run D DVOA 32nd 71, partly cloudy Weather 71, partly cloudy DE Deatrich Wise, G Joe Thuney, LB Terez Hall, RB Damien Harris, T Isaiah Wynn, TE Ryan Izzo, G Shaq Mason, DT Lawrence Guy, DT Adam Butler, DE John Simon, K Nick Folk, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, CB Stephon Gilmore QUES Injuries DB Michael Thomas, RB Duke Johnson, OT Laremy Tunsil, WR Kenny Stills, P Bryan Anger, G Senio Kelemete, DE Charles Omenihu QUES While Cam Newton has just three passing TDs with seven INTs, had does have nine rushing TDs this season... Newton's completing 68.8% of his passes at 7.4 yards per attempt... HOU is allowing the 12th most Fantasy points to QBs (109.0 passer rating) and is 22nd pass defense DVOA QB From Week 5 on (when Bill O'Brien was fired), Deshaun Watson is averaging 35 rushing yards per game and is the QB5 in FPPG... On the season he's completing 68.1% of his passes at 8.4 yards per attempt... NE is allowing the fourth fewest Fantasy points to QBs but are 30th in pass defense DVOA Snaps from Weeks 7-10 with their RBs healthy: Rex Burkhead 43%, Damien Harri 39%, James Wite 28%... Week 10 usage: Damien Harris 22-121-0 rushing, Rex Burkhead 10 touches, 6-31-0 rushing, 4-35-2 receiving on five targets, James White just 2-8-0 receiving on two targets... Burkhead and Harris each have five RZ opportunities over the last four games... HOU is allowing 5.5 YPC (most in the NFL) and 4.0 receptions per game to RBs, just gave up 258 total yards and a touchdown to CLE RBs in Week 10 RB Snaps in Weeks 9-10 without David Johnson: Duke Johnson 88%, Buddy Howell 5%... Week 10 usage: Duke Johnson 14-54-0 receiving with one target... Duke Johnson leads the team with four RZ opportunities over the past two games... NE is allowing 4.6 YPC and 4.1 receptions per game to RBs, have not allowed a running back over 50 rushing yards in each of the past two games and have held RBs scoreless in five of nine games From Weeks 7-10, Jakobi Meyers leads NE with a 39% target share, Damiere Byrd 16%... Week 10 usage: Meyers led NE with 5-59-0 receiving on seven targets and also threw a 24-yard touchdown... Meyers is tied for the team lead with two RZ targets since Week 7... HOU is allowing the 11th most Fantasy points to WRs and has given up some massive games to Chark, Adams, A.J. Brown, Thielen WR Since Week 5, Brandin Cooks is WR7 and Will Fuller is WR18 in FPPG... During that span, Cooks leads the team wth a 28% target share, Fuller 23%, Randall Cobb 17%... Week 10 usage (bad weather): Cobb led the team with 3-41-0 receiving on five targets, Cooks 6-39-0 receiving on eight targets, Fuller 5-38-0 on eight targets... Fuller leads the team with eight RZ targets... NE is allowing the 14th most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up five TDs to position over past two games Week 10 usage: Ryan Izzo 1-20-0 receiving on one target... Izzo ran eight routes on 19 dropbacks... HOU is allowing the 15th fewest Fantasy points to TEs but don't get involved here TE Week 10 usage: Pharaoh Brown 2-21-1 receiving on two targets, Darren Fells and Jordan Akin each had one target... Fells ran 13 routes, Akins ran 12, Brown ran 10 on 35 dropbacks... NE is allowing the fewest Fantasy points to TEs

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

6-3 SU 7-3 5-4 ATS 5-5 2-7 Over-Under 6-4 5.80, 10th OFF YPP 5.70, 14th 4.78, 1st DEF YPP 4.86, 3rd 132, 7th QB Pressures 156, 2nd 92, 9th Pressures Allowed 106, 14th 9th Pass D DVOA 1st 12th Run D DVOA 2nd 71, clear Weather 71, clear OT Andrew Whitworth OUT for the sesaon, C Brian Allen QUES Injuries OG Ali Marpet QUES Jared Goff has thrown for over 300 yards in back-to-back games... On the season he has 15 total TDs (two rushing) with six INTs, completing 66.4% of his passes at 7.6 yards per attempt... TB is allowing the seventh fewest Fantasy points to QBs (89.6 passer rating) but has given up 10 touchdown passes over past four games QB Tom Brady is currently QB8 in FPPG... On the season he has 26 TDs (three rushing) with seven INTs, completing 66% of his passes at 7.1 yards per attempt... LAR allowing the fewest Fantasy points to QBs (81.0 passer rating), have given up one touchdown or less to QBs in seven of nine games Snaps coming out of their Week 9 bye: Malcolm Brown 41%, Darrell Henderson 33%, Cam Akers 26%... Week 10 usage: Akers 10-38-0 rushing, Brown eight touches, 6-33-2 rushing with two targets, Henderson eight touches, 7-28-1 rushing... Akers led the team with five RZ opportunities in Week 10, Brown had two and Henderson had just one... TB is allowing just 3.0 YPC (fewest in the NFL) and 6.6 receptions per game to RBs, have not allowed a running back over 44 rushing yards in eight straight games RB Snaps since Leonard Fournette has returned in Week 7: Fournette 56%, Ronald Jones 41%... Week 10 usage: Jones 24 touches, 23-192-1 rushing, Fournette 10 touches, 8-19-0 rushing with three targets... Since Week 7, Jones leads the team with 10 RZ opportunities, Fournette has nine... LAR allowing just 3.9 YPC and 5.8 receptions per game to RBs, have not allowed a running back over 48 rushing yards in each of the past three games Cooper Kupp leads LAR with a 26% target share, Robert Woods 19%, Josh Reynolds 16%... Week 10 usage: Reynolds led team with 8-94-0 receiving on 10 targets (27 targets over his past three games), Kupp 5-50-0 on seven targets, Woods 5-33-0 on six targets... Woods leads LAR with eight RZ targets, Kupp has seven... TB allowing sixth fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has given up five TDs to WRs over oast four games WR Target share over the last two games with Antonio Brown: Mike Evans 23%, Brown 17%, Chris Godwin 16%, Rob Gronkowski 12%... Week 10 usage: Godwin led the team in receiving with 6-92-0 on six targets, Evans led the team with 11 targets, 6-77-1 receiving, Brown 7-69-0 on eight targets... Over the past two games, Evans leads the team with seven RZ targets... LAR allowing the fewest Fantasy points to WRs, if you're worried about Evans on the outside he's run 46% of his routes in the slot over the last two weeks Week 10 usage: Tyler Higbee 3-60-0 receiving on six targets, Gerald Everett 2-27-0 receiving on three targets... Higbee ran 21 routes, Everett ran 18 routes on 43 dropbacks... TB is allowing the 15th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has given up a touchdown or 60 yards to a tight end in four straight games TE Week 10 usage: Rob Gronkowski 2-51-1 receiving on three targets, Cameron Brate 3-31-1 on three targets... Gronkowski ran 33 routes, Brate ran 13 routes on 44 dropbacks... LAR allowing 16th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, have given up just one touchdown to the position over past six games







