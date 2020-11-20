Week 11 is just about here and while the unpredictability of Fantasy Football makes you want to rip your hair out at times, it's also the reason we play. If you had all the answers and won every single week, that just wouldn't be fun. It would get old rather quickly.
In ways, Fantasy Football and actual football are similar. Let's talk about unpredictability, especially when looking at undrafted free agents in NFL history. Every year we obsess over mock drafts and scout college players yet there are always a few that fall through the cracks. Heck, if teams knew what Kurt Warner, Priest Holmes, and Antonio Gates would become (all undrafted free agents), they would have been surefire first round picks. The point is, whether it's the NFL or Fantasy Football, there will always be a level of unpredictability.
That brings us to our Week 11 spotlight, which is on – you guessed it – UDFA Salvon Ahmed. Now will Ahmed turn into Hall of Famer? It's not likely, but I also never thought I'd be writing about Ahmed this season. The kid has looked good! Just last week, he handled 76% of the snaps for the Miami Dolphins, rushing for 85 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. He had eight red-zone opportunities in last week's game alone. Ahmed faces a Broncos defense in Week 11 that has faltered recently, giving up 219 total yards and four touchdowns to Raiders' running backs. Myles Gaskin is out another week and even if Matt Breida returns, I would expect at least 15 touches for Ahmed. That makes him a low-end RB2 in this matchup.
On to the rest of Week 11!
3-5-1
SU
6-3
3-6
ATS
3-6
4-5
Over-Under
5-4
5.02, 28th
OFF YPP
5.72, 13th
5.07, 6th
DEF YPP
5.37, 12th
142, 3rd
QB Pressures
117, 15th
145, 28th
Pressures Allowed
76, 2nd
21st
Pass D DVOA
20th
13th
Run D DVOA
18th
40 with light rain
Weather
40 with light rain
LB Shaun Bradley, S Rudy Ford QUES... TE Zach Ertz is eligible to return this week
Injuries
COVID: T Jack Conklin, K Cody Parkey, RB Andy Janovich, T Chris Hubbard... C JC Tretter, DT Sheldon Richardson, DE Myles Garrett, G Wyatt Teller, G Joel Bitonio QUES
Carson Wentz is currently QB18 in FPPG... Wentz's weird season continued in Week 10 without a touchdown... He leads the NFL with 12 INTs... Compleing just 58.2% of his passes at 6.1 yards per attempt... CLE is allowing the 11th most Fantasy points to QBs (96.5 passer rating), has allowed just one touchdown pass or less in four of the last five games but that includes two weather games
QB
Baker Mayfield has not thrown a touchdown over the past two games in bad weather... On the season he has 15 TDs with seven INTs, completing 61.3% of his passes at 6.8 yards per attempt... PHI is allowing the 12th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (97.0 passer rating), have held opposing QBs under 250 passing yards five games in a row
Week 10 snaps with Miles Sanders back: Sanders 72%, Boston Scott 27%, Corey Clement 2%... Week 10 usage: Sanders 17 touches, 15-85-0 rushing, 2-10-0 receiving on five targets, Scott four touches, 3-63-1 rushing, Clement had just one touch and it was a five-yard touchdown run... Sanders has a 14% target share in the games he's played this season... CLE is allowing 3.9 YPC and 4.6 receptions per game to RBs, has given up 100+ rushing yards to Jacobs and Conner in two of the last four games
RB
Week 10 snaps with Nick Chubb back: Kareem Hunt 58%, Nick Chubb 43%... Week 10 usage: Chubb 19-126-1 rushing with one target, Hunt 22 touches, 19-104-0 rushing, 3-28-0 receiving on four targets... Chubb and Hunt each had two RZ opportunities in Week 10... PHI is allowing just 3.4 YPC and 4.0 receptions per game to RBs, they've given up nine rushing TDs to RBs in nine games but has not allowed a running back over 63 rushing yards in seven straight games
Target share past two games with Jalen Reagor and Dallas Goedert back: Reagor 21%, Travis Fulgham 19%, Greg Ward 18%... Week 10 usage: Reagor 4-47-0 receiving on seven targets, Ward 5-39-0 receiving on six targets, Fulgham 1-8-0 receiving on five targets... Reagor and Fulgham each have one RZ target over the last two games... CLE is allowing the seventh most Fantasy points to WRs and is 21st in pass defense DVOA
WR
Target share past two games without Odell Beckham (both in bad weather): Jarvis Landry 36%, Rashard Higgins 16%, Austin Hooper 11%... Week 10 usage: Higgins led the team with 3-48-0 receiving on four targets, Landry 3-29-0 on five targets... Landry leads the team with three RZ targets over the last two games... PHI is allowing the 13th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, have held WRs scoreless in six of nine games
Week 10 usage: Richard Rodgers led the team with 4-60-0 receiving on five targets, Dallas Goedert 4-33-0 on six targets... Goedert ran 35 routes on 43 dropbacks (10 in the slot), Rodgers ran 11 routes... CLE is allowing the 12th most Fantasy points to TEs but has only given up one touchdown to the position over the last five games
TE
Week 10 usage: Austin Hooper played 85% of the snaps, had 1-11-0 receiving on two targets... Hooper ran 20 routes on 24 dropbacks, Harrison Bryant ran nine... PHI is allowing the ninth most Fantasy points to TEs but has not allowed a touchdown to the position over past three games
3-6
SU
7-2
4-5
ATS
4-5
5-4
Over-Under
7-2
5.66, 17th
OFF YPP
5.66, 17th
6.45, 32nd
DEF YPP
5.05, 4th
120, 12th
QB Pressures
136, 4th
119, 17th
Pressures Allowed
89, 8th
28th
Pass D DVOA
6th
7th
Run D DVOA
1st
DOME
Weather
DOME
COVID: DE Dante Fowler... T Matt Gono, WR Calvin Ridley QUES
Injuries
QB Drew Brees OUT, T Ryan Ramczyk, RB Alvin Kamara, CB Marshon Lattimore, DE Cameron Jordan, RB Dwayne Washington, WR Tre'Quan Smith, TE Josh. Hill, DT Malcom Brown, DE Anthony Lanier QUES
Matt Ryan is currently QB13 in FPPG... Ryan has 16 total TDs (one rushing) with five INTs on the season, completing 67.2% of his passes at 7.8 yards per attempt... He also has 35+ pass attempting in eight of nine games... NO allowing the 13th most Fantasy points to QBs (95.1 passer rating) but just one passing touchdown with five INTs over past two games
QB
Update: As of Friday, it looks like Taysom Hill is starting... With Drew Brees getting hurt in Week 10, the team turned to Jameis Winston over Taysom Hill... Winston completed Winston 6-10 passes with 63 yards and zero TDs... ATL allowing the most Fantasy points to QBs (105.9 passer rating), has been better recently but gave up three total TDs to Lock in Week 9
Snaps this season: Todd Gurley 57%, Brian Hill 27%, Ito Smith 15%... Week 9 usage: Gurley 21 touches, 19-53-1 rushing with two targets, Hill 8-24-0 rushing with one target... Gurley's 42 RZ opportunities are second most in the NFL... Gurley has been held under 3.0 YPC in four straight games... NO is allowing just 3.4 YPC and 5.2 receptions per game to RBs and hasn't allowed an RB touchdown since Week 4
RB
Snaps this season: Alvin Kamara 68%, Latavius Murray 33%... Week 10 usage: Kamara 15 touches, 8-15-2 rushing with 7-83-1 receiving on eight targets, Murray 9-57-0 rushing ... Kamara leads all RBs with 80 targets and a 26% target share and it isn't close... Kamara leads NO with 38 RZ opportunities, Murray has 18... ATL is allowing just 3.6 YPC and 5.9 receptions per game to RBs, has not allowed a running back more than four receptions or to have over 66 rushing yards in past four games
Calvin Ridley leads ATL with a 22% target share in the games he's played, Julio Jones 21%, Hayden Hurst 16%, Russell Gage 15%... Week 9 usage: Jones 5-54-1 receiving on seven targets, Olamide Zaccheaus 4-103-1 on six targets... Ridley leads ATL with 13 RZ targets, Jones has 10... NO is allowing the 13th most Fantasy points to WRs but has been much stronger over past two games against TB and SF, only Aiyuk went over 70 yards
WR
Target share over the last two games with Michael Thomas back: Kamara 25%, Thomas 23%, Emmanuel Sanders 11%... Week 10 usage: Thomas 2-27-0 receiving on seven targets, Sanders 1-5-0 on just one target... Winston targeted Thomas on five of his 10 pass attempts in Week 10... Thomas, Tre'Quan Smith and Kamara each have three RZ targets over the last two games... ATL is allowing fourth most Fantasy points to WRs, gave up 241 yards and two TDs to DEN WRs back in Week 9
Week 9 usage: Hayden Hurst 7-62-0 receiving on eight targets (has seven or more targets in three straight)... Hurst ran 32 routes on 40 dropbacks (nine in the slot)... NO is allowing the ffifth most Fantasy points to TEs, just gave up 62 yards to Jordan Reed but has not allowed a touchdown since Week 5
TE
Week 10 usage: Jared Cook zero receptions on two targets (has just five targets over the last two games)... Cook ran 19 routes on 26 dropbacks, Adam Trautman ran six... Trautman has out-snapped Cook in each of the past two games... ATL is allowing the most Fantasy points to TEs, has only allowed one touchdown over past five games
2-6-1
SU
2-7
6-3
ATS
4-5
6-3
Over-Under
4-4-1
5.02, 27th
OFF YPP
5.01, 29th
6.21, 30th
DEF YPP
5.22, 9th
90, 30th
QB Pressures
102, 22nd
141, 24th
Pressures Allowed
111, 15th
29th
Pass D DVOA
5th
21st
Run D DVOA
14th
51 overcast
Weather
51 overcast
COVID: G Fred Johnson, DE Margus Hunt, NT Xavier Williams, G Alex Redmond, RB Joe Mixon, DT Geno Atkins, OT Bobby Hart, CB LeShaun Sims, CB Mackensie Alexander QUES
Injuries
G Michael Liedtke OUT, DE Ryan Anderson, K Dustin Hopkins, WR Dontrelle Inman, LB Jared. Norris, S Deshazor Everett, T Cornelius Lucas QUES
Joe Burrow is currently the QB16 in FPPG... He has 15 total TDs (three rushing) with five INTs on the season, completing 65.4% of his passes at 6.7 yards per attempt... Burrow also has 36+ pass attempts in eight of nine games... WAS is allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (91.9 passer rating), gave up 276 yards and three TDs to Stafford but allowed just two passing TDs in the three games before that
QB
Alex Smith has just one touchdown with three INTs over past two games... He's coming off a game where he threw the ball 55 times... On the season he's completing 68.3% of his passes at 7.2 yards per attempt... CIN allowing sixth most Fantasy points to QBs (96.4 passer rating) and has given up 21 passing TDs, second in the NFL
Snaps with Joe Mixon healthy in Weeks 1-6: Mixon 65%, Giovani Bernard 32%... Snaps in Weeks 7-10 without Mixon: Bernard 69%, Samaje Perine 28%... Week 10 usage: Bernard 12 touches, 8-30-0 rushing with 4-17-0 receiving on seven targets, Perine 7-48-0 rushing... Bernard has averaged 5.3 targets per game without Mixon... In Weeks 1-6, Mixon led CIN with 21 RZ opportunities, Bernard had just six... WAS allowing 4.1 YPC and 3.7 receptions per game to RBs, just gave up 149 total yards and a touchdown to D'Andre Swift in Week 10
RB
Snaps this season: J.D. McKissic 56%, Antonio Gibson 44%... Week 10 usage: Gibson 17 touches, 13-45-2 rushing with 4-20-0 receiving on four targets, McKissic 15 touches, 8-6-1 rushing, 7-43-0 receiving on 15 targets... McKissic has 29 targets (32% target share) over past two games with Alex Smith... Gibson leads WAS with 21 RZ opportunities, McKissic has 15... CIN allowing 5.2 YPC and 3.6 receptions per game to RBs (third fewest in the NFL), gives up a high YPC but has allowed just one rushing touchdown to a running back over past seven games
Tyler Boyd leads CIN with a 21% target share, A.J. Green 19%, Tee Higgins 17%... Week 10 usage: Higgins led the team with 7-115-1 on nine targets, Boyd 6-41-0 on eight targets, Green zero receptions on five targets... Higgins has 62 yards or a touchdown in seven straight games... Boyd is tied for the team lead with nine RZ targets, Higgins has seven... WAS allowing the third fewest Fantasy points to WRs but did just give up 177 yards and two TDs to DET WRs in Week 10
WR
Target share over the last two games with Alex Smith: McKissic 32%, Terry McLaurin 18% (was 30% in Weeks 1-7), Logan Thomas 13%... Week 10 usage: McLaurin led the team with 7-115-1 receiving on eight targets... McLauring tied for the team lead with eight RZ targets... CIN allowing seventh most Fantasy points to WRs, just gave up 283 yards and four TDs to PIT WRs
Week 10 usage: Drew Sample 1-9-0 receiving on two targets... Ran 32 routes on 44 dropbacks... WAS allowing seventh most Fantasy points to TEs, but has only given up one touchdown to the position over the last five games
TE
Week 10 usage: Logan Thomas 4-66-0 receiving on six targets... Thomas ran 62 routes on 63 dropbacks (44 in the slot)... Thomas is tied for the team lead with eight RZ targets... CIN allowing the second most Fantasy points to TEs
4-5
SU
3-7
4-5
ATS
5-5
6-3
Over-Under
5-5
5.73, 12th
OFF YPP
5.83, 9th
5.93, 25th
DEF YPP
5.90, 23rd
99, 24th
QB Pressures
114, 16th
98, 12th
Pressures Allowed
121, 18th
23rd
Pass D DVOA
24th
27th
Run D DVOA
25th
54 overcast
Weather
54 overcast
DE Austin Bryant, WR Marvin Jones, OLB Christian Jones, TE T.J. Hockenson, MLB Jarrad Davis, DE Nick Williams, OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai, WR Kenny Golladay, QB Matthew Stafford, WR Danny Amendola, RB D'Andre Swift QUES
Injuries
RB Christian McCaffrey OUT, DE Marquis Haynes, S Sam Franklin, TE Chris Manhertz, MLB Tahir Whitehead, DE Yetur Gross-Matos, OT Russell Okung, QB Teddy Bridgewater, LB Jason Ferris, G John Miller, CB Donte Jackson QUES
Matthew Stafford has three touchdown passes in two of the last three games... He's completing 63.7% of his passes at 7.7 yards per attempt... CAR allowing the 16th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (97.8 passer rating) and have given up seven touchdown passes over their last two games
QB
Teddy Bridgewater has 16 total TDs (three rushing) with seven INTs, completing 72.1% of his passes at 7.7 yards per attempt... If Bridgewater can't go, XFL star PJ Walker will start... DETallowing the 15th most Fantasy points (99.9 passer rating), has given up three touchdown passes in two of the last three games
Week 10 was the breakout for D'Andre Swift as he played a season-high 73% of the snaps and ran 25 routes on 34 dropbacks... Week 10 usage: Swift 21 touches with 16-81-0 rushing, 5-68-1 receiving on five targets (season-high 16 carries), Adrian Peterson five touches, 4-21-0 rushing... Swift and Peterson each had two RZ opportunities in Week 10... CAR allowing 4.9 YPC and 6.6 receptions per game to RBs, just gave up 23-192-1 rushing to Ronald Jones in Week 10
RB
Mike Davis played 52% of the snaps in Week 10 without Christian McCaffrey (left with injury)... Week 10 usage: Davis 11 touches, 7-32-0 rushing with 4-12-0 receiving on five targets... Davis led team with two RZ opportunities last week... DET allowing 4.8 YPC and 5.4 receptions per game to RBs and has given up 11 total TDs to RBs over past four games; 27th run defense DVOA
Target share over past two games without Kenny Golladay: Marvin Jones 19%, Danny Amendola 17%, T.J. Hockenson 16%... Golladay led DET with a 23% target share from Weeks 3-7... Week 10 usage: Jones led the team with 8-96-1 receiving on 10 targets, Marvin Hall 2-61-1 on three targets... CAR is allowing 12th fewest Fantasy points to WRs but has given up ether a touchdown or 100 yards to a wide receiver in four straight games
WR
Robby Anderson leads CAR with a 27% target share, D.J. Moore 21%, Curtis Samuel 16%... Week 10 usage: Moore led the team with 4-96-1 receiving on seven targets, Anderson 4-21-0 on six targets (has not scored since Week 1), Samuel 3-8-0 receiving on five targets with three rushing attempts... Anderson leads CAR WRs with seven RZ targets... DET allowing 14th fewest Fantasy points to WRs but is 23rd in pass defense DVOA
Hockenson is currently the TE4 in FPPG... Week 10 usage: Hockenson 2-13-0 receiving on four targets... Ran 22 routes on 38 dropbacks (his lowest route total since Week6)... CAR is allowing the 15th most Fantasy points to TEs but just gave up two TDs to TB TEs and gave up 159 yards to Kelce in Week 9
TE
Week 10 usage: Ian Thomas 1-7-0 on one target... Ran 23 routes on 36 dropbacks (12 in the slot)... DET allowing the 13th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has given up 66 yards or a touchdown to the position in four straight games
9-0
SU
1-8
7-2
ATS
4-5
5-3-1
Over-Under
5-4
5.30, 25th
OFF YPP
5.39, 22nd
5.07, 5th
DEF YPP
6.42, 31st
160, 1st
QB Pressures
90, 30th
71, 1st
Pressures Allowed
133, 23rd
2nd
Pass D DVOA
31st
6th
Run D DVOA
20th
73, partly cloudy
Weather
73, partly cloudy
LB Jay Elliott, RB Jaylen Samuels, RB Trey Edmunds QUES
Injuries
QB Gardner Minshew OUT, CB D.J. Hayden, DE Josh Allen, CB Sidney Jones, James O'Shaughnessy, CB C.J. Henderson, WR Collin Johnson, RB James Robinson, WR Laviska Shenault, LB Dakota Allen, C Brandon Linder, RB Devine Ozigbo, T Cam Robinson QUES
Ben Roethlisberger is currently the QB12 in FPPG... He's now up to 22 TDs with just four INTs, completing 66.8% of his passes at 6.8 yards per attempt... JAC is allowing the third most Fantasy points to QBs (107.8 passer rating) and has given up seven passing TDs over the last three games
QB
Jake Luton looked much more human in Week 10, completing 18-35 passes for 169 yards, one touchdown, one interception... Through two games he's completing 60.3% of his passes at 6.5 yards per attempt... PIT allowing fourth fewest Fantasy points to QBs (79.5 passer rating), has held QBs under 250 passing yards five games in a row
Snaps this season: James Conner 64% (back up to 88% snaps in Week 10), Benny Snell 16%, Anthony McFarland 9%... Week 10 usage: Conner 15 touches, 13-36-0 rushing with two targets... Conner leads PIT with 31 RZ opportunities... Conner has also been held below 50 rushing yards in three straight games (with two plus matchups)... JAC allowing 4.0 YPC and 7.6 receptions per game to RBs, hasn't allowed a running back over 46 rushing yards in each of the past three games but has given up 23 receptions to the position over that span
RB
James Robinson is currently the RB5 in FPPG... Snaps this season: Robinson 68% snaps, Chris Thompson 30%... Week 10 usage: Robinson 25 touches, 23-109-0 rushing with five targets (25+ touches in three straight)... Robinson leads JAC with 25 RZ oppportunities... PIT is allowing 4.1 YPC and 3.0 receptions per game to RBs BUT have given up 5.2 YPC to RBs over past three games since Devin Bush went down for the Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson are each tied with a 21% target share, Chase Claypool 17%... Week 10 usage: Johnson led the team in receiving with 6-116-1 on 11 targets (48 routes), Smith-Schuster 9-77-1 on 13 targets (50 routes), Claypool 4-56-2 on 10 targets (32 routes)... Smith-Schuster leads PIT with 11 RZ targets, Claypool has seven, and Johnson has six... JAC is allowing the ninth most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up over 200 yards and two TDs to WRs in each of the past two games
WR
Target share over past two games with Luton at quarterback: D.J. Chark 24%, Chris Conley 22%, Tyler Eifert 13%, Keeln Cole 13%... Week 10 usage: Chark led the team with 4-56-0 receiving on five targets, Cole 5-47-1 on seven targets, Conley 4-43-0 on eight targets... Chark leads JAC with eight RZ targets this season... PIT is allowing the eighth most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up six TDS to position over past four games
Week 10 usage: Eric Ebron 2-38-0 receiving on six targets... Ran 43 routes on 51 dropbacks (11 in the slot)... JAC allowing the fourth most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up seven TDs in nine games
TE
Week 10 usage: Tyler Eifert 2-15-0 receiving on four targets... Ran 29 routes on 39 dropbacks (15 in the slot)... PIT is allowing the third fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has not given up a touchdown since Week 2
6-3
SU
6-3
3-6
ATS
4-5
6-2-1
Over-Under
3-6
5.88, 8th
OFF YPP
5.33, 21st
5.80, 21st
DEF YPP
5.10, 7th
113, 17th
QB Pressures
120, 12th
94, 11th
Pressures Allowed
111, 15th
25th
Pass D DVOA
10th
19th
Run D DVOA
3rd
46, overcast
Weather
46, overcast
C Ben Jones, OLB Jadeveon Clowney, DB Chris Jackson, G Rodger Saffold, CB Adoree' Jackson, WR Adam Humphries, TE MyCole Pruitt, DT Larrell Murchison QUES
Injuries
DE Calais Campbell, CB Jimmy Smith, DT Brandon Williams QUES
Ryan Tannehill is currently QB11 in FPPG... Has 21 total TDs (one rushing) with just three INTs on the season but has been held under 240 passing yards in four straight games... Completing 64.8% of his passes at 7.6 yards per attempt... BAL is allowing the 10th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (88.3 passer rating), has limited opposing QBs to one touchdown or less in five of nine games
QB
Lamar Jackson currently QB9 in FPPG... Jackson has 17 total TDs (three rushing) with five INTs on the season, completing 64% of his passes at 7.1 yards per attempt... Jackson averaging 58.2 rush yards per game compared to 80.4 in 2019... TEN allowing fifth most Fantasy points to QBs (96.2 passer rating), has given up multiple touchdown passes in seven of nine games
Derrick Henry is currently the RB6 in FPPG... Snaps this season: Henry 64%, Jeremy McNichols 26%, D'Onta Foreman 13%... Week 10 usage: Henry 20 touches, 19-103-0 rushing, Foreman eight touches, had a receiving touchdown... Henry leads the NFL with 46 RZ opportunities... BAL iallowing 4.4 YPC and 5.7 receptions per game to RBs, Damien Harris just looked pretty damn good against them with 22-121-0 rushing in Week 10
RB
Week 10 snaps with all healthy: J.K. Dobbins 44%, Mark Ingram 26%, Gus Edwards 23%... Week 10 usage: Edwards eight touches, 7-42-0 rushing, Ingram seven touches, 5-5-0 rushing with 2-24-0 receiving, Dobbins six touches, 5-13-0 rushing... Dobbins and Edwards each had one RZ opportunity in Week 10... TEN allowing 4.4 YPC, 4.4 receptions per game, has given up six total TDs (three receiving) to RBs over past three games
A.J. Brown currently the WR14 in FPPG... Brown leads TEN with a 24% target share, Corey Davis 23%, Jonnu Smith 16%, Adam Humphries 16%... Week 10 usage: Davis led the team with 5-67-0 receiving on six targets, Brown 1-21-0 on four targets... Brown leads TEN WRs with seven RZ targets... BAL is allowing fourth fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has struggled with some bigger WRS, gave up a touchdown to Claypool in Week 8 and Fulgham in Week 6
WR
Marquise Brown leads BAL with a 23% target share, Mark Andrews 22%, Wille Snead 14%... Week 10 usage: Snead led the team in receiving with 5-64-2 on seven targets, Brown 2-14-0 on six targets, Devin Duvernay 3-45-0 on three targets... Snead leads BAL WRs with five RZ targets... TEN is allowing fifth most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up 80 yards or a touchdown to the position in eight straight games
Week 10 usage: Jonnu Smith 2-14-0 receiving on six targets with a rushing touchdown, Anthony Firkser 1-5-0 on three targets... Smith ran 26 routes on 33 dropbacks (six in the slot), Firkser ran 16 routes (14 in the slot)... BAL is allowing the 15th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, have given up two TDs to the position over the last seven games
TE
Mark Andrews currently TE6 in FPPG... Week 10 usage: Andrews led the team with nine targets, had 7-61-0 receiving... Ran 35 routes on 42 dropbacks (20 in slot)... TEN allowing 12th most Fantasy points to TEs but has given up just one TD to the position over past four games
4-5
SU
2-7
4-5
ATS
2-7
4-5
Over-Under
5-4
5.57, 20th
OFF YPP
6.03, 6th
6.12, 28th
DEF YPP
6.08, 27th
91, 29th
QB Pressures
96, 27th
88, 7th
Pressures Allowed
123, 20th
30th
Pass D DVOA
22nd
31st
Run D DVOA
32nd
71, partly cloudy
Weather
71, partly cloudy
DE Deatrich Wise, G Joe Thuney, LB Terez Hall, RB Damien Harris, T Isaiah Wynn, TE Ryan Izzo, G Shaq Mason, DT Lawrence Guy, DT Adam Butler, DE John Simon, K Nick Folk, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, CB Stephon Gilmore QUES
Injuries
DB Michael Thomas, RB Duke Johnson, OT Laremy Tunsil, WR Kenny Stills, P Bryan Anger, G Senio Kelemete, DE Charles Omenihu QUES
While Cam Newton has just three passing TDs with seven INTs, had does have nine rushing TDs this season... Newton's completing 68.8% of his passes at 7.4 yards per attempt... HOU is allowing the 12th most Fantasy points to QBs (109.0 passer rating) and is 22nd pass defense DVOA
QB
From Week 5 on (when Bill O'Brien was fired), Deshaun Watson is averaging 35 rushing yards per game and is the QB5 in FPPG... On the season he's completing 68.1% of his passes at 8.4 yards per attempt... NE is allowing the fourth fewest Fantasy points to QBs but are 30th in pass defense DVOA
Snaps from Weeks 7-10 with their RBs healthy: Rex Burkhead 43%, Damien Harri 39%, James Wite 28%... Week 10 usage: Damien Harris 22-121-0 rushing, Rex Burkhead 10 touches, 6-31-0 rushing, 4-35-2 receiving on five targets, James White just 2-8-0 receiving on two targets... Burkhead and Harris each have five RZ opportunities over the last four games... HOU is allowing 5.5 YPC (most in the NFL) and 4.0 receptions per game to RBs, just gave up 258 total yards and a touchdown to CLE RBs in Week 10
RB
Snaps in Weeks 9-10 without David Johnson: Duke Johnson 88%, Buddy Howell 5%... Week 10 usage: Duke Johnson 14-54-0 receiving with one target... Duke Johnson leads the team with four RZ opportunities over the past two games... NE is allowing 4.6 YPC and 4.1 receptions per game to RBs, have not allowed a running back over 50 rushing yards in each of the past two games and have held RBs scoreless in five of nine games
From Weeks 7-10, Jakobi Meyers leads NE with a 39% target share, Damiere Byrd 16%... Week 10 usage: Meyers led NE with 5-59-0 receiving on seven targets and also threw a 24-yard touchdown... Meyers is tied for the team lead with two RZ targets since Week 7... HOU is allowing the 11th most Fantasy points to WRs and has given up some massive games to Chark, Adams, A.J. Brown, Thielen
WR
Since Week 5, Brandin Cooks is WR7 and Will Fuller is WR18 in FPPG... During that span, Cooks leads the team wth a 28% target share, Fuller 23%, Randall Cobb 17%... Week 10 usage (bad weather): Cobb led the team with 3-41-0 receiving on five targets, Cooks 6-39-0 receiving on eight targets, Fuller 5-38-0 on eight targets... Fuller leads the team with eight RZ targets... NE is allowing the 14th most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up five TDs to position over past two games
Week 10 usage: Ryan Izzo 1-20-0 receiving on one target... Izzo ran eight routes on 19 dropbacks... HOU is allowing the 15th fewest Fantasy points to TEs but don't get involved here
TE
Week 10 usage: Pharaoh Brown 2-21-1 receiving on two targets, Darren Fells and Jordan Akin each had one target... Fells ran 13 routes, Akins ran 12, Brown ran 10 on 35 dropbacks... NE is allowing the fewest Fantasy points to TEs
6-3
SU
3-6
7-2
ATS
5-4
4-5
Over-Under
5-4
5.35, 24th
OFF YPP
5.09, 26th
5.63, 17th
DEF YPP
5.33, 11th
134, 5th
QB Pressures
109, 18th
93, 10th
Pressures Allowed
148, 29th
8th
Pass D DVOA
12th
29th
Run D DVOA
17th
47, clear
Weather
47, clear
OG Solomon Kindley, MLB Kyle Van Noy QUES
Injuries
CB A.J. Bouye, S Trey Marshall, OT Calvin Anderson, ILB Josey Jewell, TE Noah Fant, WR Jerry Jeudy, OT Jake Rodgers, LB Joe Jones, QB Drew Lock QUES
Tua Tagovailoa has now thrown multiple TDs in back-to-back games but has been held under 30 passing attempts in each of his first three games... He's completing 63.6% of his passes at 6.7 yards per attempt... DEN is allowing the 15th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (92.8 passer rating), gave up three passing TDs in each of Week 8 and Week 9
QB
Drew Lock has severe bruising of his ribs and is week-to-week, if he can't go it sounds like we'll get the return of Brett Rypien... Rypien started in Week 4 against the Jets, completing 19-31 passes for 242 yards with two TDs and three INTs... MIA is allowing the 12th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, just limited Herbert to 187 yards, two TDs, and one interception
Snaps in Week 10 without Myles Gaskin and Jordan Howard: Salvon Ahmed 76%, Patrick Laird 17%, DeAndre Washington 7%... Week 10 usage: Ahmed 22 touches, 21-85-1 rushing with one target, Laird just two rushing attempts... Ahmed had eight RZ opportunities in Week 10 alone... DEN is allowing 4.3 YPC and 5.0 receptions per game to RBs, just got ripped for 219 total yards and four TDs by LV RBs
RB
Snaps in Weeks 8-10 with both Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay healthy: Gordon 57%, Lindsay 37%... Week 10 usage: Gordon 11-46-0 rushing with two targets, Lindsay just four touches with one target... Gordon has just one RZ opportunity over past three games and Lindsay has none... Each of Gordon/Lindsay has been held under 11 touches in each of the past three games... MIA is allowing 4.5 YPC and 5.4 receptions per game to RBs, has not given up a touchdown to a running back over their last four games
Week 10 target share without Preston Williams: DeVante Parker 29%, Mike Gesicki 21%, Jakeem Grant 21%... Week 10 usage: Grant led the team in receiving with 4-43-1 on five targets, Parker led the with seven targets, 2-31-0... Parker leads MIA with three RZ targets since Tagovailoa took over as the starting quarterback... DEN is allowing the 16th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, barely gave anything up in Week 10 but allowed six TDs to WRs in Weeks 7-9
WR
Target share back in Week 4 with Rypien at quarterback: Tim Patrick 25%, Noah Fant 21%, Jerry Jeudy 14%... Since then, K.J. Hamler has taken over as slot wide receiver with Jeudy and Patrick on the outside... Week 10 usage: Jeudy led the team in receiving with 4-68-0 on eight targets, Hamler led the team with 10 targets, 4-50-0, Patrick 4-61-0 on six targets... Patrick and Jeudy each have six RZ targets... MIA allowing 14th most Fantasy points to WRs and does a good job against #1 WRs, held Keenan Allen and Hopkins under 40 yards
Week 10 usage: Mike Gesicki 2-40-0 receiving on five targets, Durham Smythe 2-9-1 receiving on two targets... Gesicki ran 18 routes, Smythe ran eight on 27 dropbacks... DEN is allowing the 10th fewest Fantasy points to TEs and have not given up a touchdown since Week 1
TE
Week 10 usage: Noah Fant 3-18-0 receiving on seven targets... Ran 41 routes on 52 dropbacks... MIA allowing sixth fewest Fantasy points to TEs but have given up three TDs to the position over the last two games
0-9
SU
2-7
2-7
ATS
5-4
4-5
Over-Under
6-3
4.49, 32nd
OFF YPP
5.66, 19th
6.06, 26th
DEF YPP
5.61, 16th
104, 20th
QB Pressures
128, 9th
143, 25th
Pressures Allowed
129, 22nd
32nd
Pass D DVOA
15th
10th
Run D DVOA
24th
DOME
Weather
DOME
QB Sam Darnold OUT, WR Breshad Perriman, DE Henry Anderson, K Sam Ficken, DT Quinnen Williams, LB Blake Cashman, WR Vyncint Smith QUES
Injuries
LS Cole Mazza, QB Tyrod Taylor QUES
Who is this Joe Flacco we saw back in Week 9? He completed 18-25 passes for 262 yards, three TDs and one interception... On the season he's completing just 56.7% of his passes at 6.3 yards per attempt... LAC is allowing the sixth most Fantasy points to QBs (96.6 passer rating), have given up multiple touchdown passes in four straight
QB
Justin Herbert is currently QB5 in FPPG... He's now up to 22 total TDs (three rushing) with six INTs in his first eight career games... On the season he's completing 66.8% of his passes at 7.8 yards per attempt... NYJ allowing the eighth most Fantasy points to QBs and are dead last in pass defense DVOA
Snaps since Le'Veon Bell was traded: La'Mical Perine 56%, Frank Gore 37%... Week 9 usage: Gore 14 touches, 12-46-0, 2-13-0 receiving on two targets, Perine eight touches, 6-19-0 rushing, 2-19-0 receiving on two targets... Over the past four games, Perine leads the team with five RZ opportunities, Gore has just one... LAC is allowing 4.9 YPC and 6.2 receptions per game to RBs, have given up six total TDs to the position over the last four games
RB
Week 10 snaps without Justin Jackson: Kalen Ballage 73%, Joshua Kelley 27%, Troymaine Pope did not play a snap... Week 10 usage: Ballage 23 touches, 18-68-0 rushing, 5-34-0 receiving on six targets, Kelley 7-21-0 rushing with zero targets... Ballage has 12 RZ opportunities over past two games... NYJ allowing 4.4 YPC and 6.3 receptions per game to RBs, Burkhead and Harris combined for 127 rushing yards back in Week 9
Target share in Week 9 with Flacco: Denzel Mims 33%, Breshad Perriman 29%, Jamison Crowder 8% (Crowder was limited coming back from injury)... Week 9 usage: Perriman led the team with 5-101-2 receiving on seven targets, Mims 4-62-0 on eight targets, Crowder 2-26-1 on two targets... Crowder leads NYJ with four RZ targets... LAC is allowing the eighth fewest Fantasy points to WRs, have limited yards to the position but have given up five TDs over past four games
WR
Target share since Herbert became the quarterback in Week 2: Keenan Allen 29%, Hunter Henry 17%, Mike Williams 13%... Week 10 usage: Allen led team with 3-39-1 receiving on seven targets, Williams 2-38-0 on five targets... Allen leads LAC with eight RZ targets, Williams has six... Allen is currently WR8 in FPPG... NYJ allowing 12th most Fantasy points to WRs, have allowed over 230 yards to WRs in each of past two games, gave up four TDs to KC WRs in Week 8
Week 9 usage: Ryan Griffin 2-28-0 receiving on two targets... Chris Herndon ran 10 routes, Griffin ran seven on 28 dropbacks... LAC is allowing the third most Fantasy points to TEs, have given up six TDs to the position over the last six games
TE
Week 10 usage: Hunter Henry 4-30-1 receiving on six targets... Ran 25 routes on 36 dropbacks (17 in the slot)... NYJ allowing eighth most Fantasy points to TEs, have given up 64 yards or a touhdown to a tight end in three of the past four games
7-2
SU
6-3
6-3
ATS
5-4
5-4
Over-Under
5-4
6.23, 5th
OFF YPP
5.70, 15th
5.78, 20th
DEF YPP
4.83, 2nd
79, 32nd
QB Pressures
94, 28th
77, 3rd
Pressures Allowed
80, 4th
16th
Pass D DVOA
4th
22nd
Run D DVOA
4th
DOME
Weather
DOME
RB Tyler Ervin, WR Equanimeous St. Brown, P J.K.Scott, WR Allen Lazard, DT Montravius Adams, CB Ka'dar Hollman, WR Davante Adams, TE Robert Tonyan, TE Marcedes Lewis, S Will Redmond, WR Darrius Shepherd, CB Jaire Alexander QUES
Injuries
S Khari Willis, DE Kemoko Turay, S Julian Blackmon, TE Mo Alie-Cox, TE Jack Doyle, CB Kenny Moore QUES
Aaron Rodgers is currently the QB6 in FPPG... On the season Rodges has 27 total TDs (one rushing) with three INTs... Has multiple TDs in eight of nine games but has done most of his damage in good matchups... IND is allowing the second fewest Fantasy points to QBs (78.6 passer rating), have limited QBs to one touchdown or less in six of nine games
QB
Philip Rivers now has 300 passing yards or three TDs in three of the last four games... He's completing 68.7% of his passes at 7.7 yards per attempt... GB is allowing the eighth fewest Fantasy points to QBs (101.1 passer rating), have given up just three passing TDs over the last three games
Snaps in Week 10 with Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams back: Jones 63%, Williams 48%... Week 10 usage: Jones 18 touches, 13-46-0 rushing with 5-49-0 receiving on six targets, Williams 11 touches, 8-30-0 rushing with 3-25-0 receiving on four targets... Jones leads GB with 28 RZ opportunities, Williams has 16... IND is allowing 3.4 YPC and 4.6 receptions per game to RBs, have been mostly strong but TEN RBs just combined for 179 total yards with one touchdown in Week 10
RB
Snaps since their Week 7 bye: Nyheim Hines 36%, Jordan Wilkins 35%, Jonathan Taylor 30%... Week 10 usage: Hines 17 touches, 12-70-1 rushing, 5-45-1 receiving on six targets, Wilkins 8-28-0 rushing with one target, Taylor nine touches, 7-12-0 rushing... Over past three games, Taylor leads IND with nine RZ opportunities, Hines has five, Wilkins has four... GB is allowing 4.6 YPC and 6.0 receptions per game to RBs, has given up 100 yards or a touchdown to a running back in every game this season
Davante Adams leads GB with a 34% target share, Allen Lazard has a 17% target share in the games he's played, Marquez Valdes-Scantling 15%... Week 10 usage: Valdes-Scantling led the team with 4-149-1 receiving on six targets, Adams 8-66-1 on 12 targets (double digit targets in 16 of 18 games)... Adams is currently the WR1 in FPPG and his 14 RZ targets are tied for third in the NFL... IND is allowing the eighth fewest Fantasy points to WRs, have shut down A.J. Brown and Marquise Brown in back-to-back games
WR
Target share and routes in Week 10 with T.Y. Hilton back: Michael Pittman 22% (38 routes on 40 dropbacks), Zach Pascal 14% (32 routes), Hilton 14% (33 routes)... Week 10 usage: Pittman led the team with 7-101-0 receiving on eight targets (15 targets over the last two games), Hilton 4-40-0 on five targets... Pittman led the team with three RZ targets in Week 10, Pascal had two... GB is allowing the seventh fewest Fantasy points to WRs, have been inconsistent, have given up nine TDs to the position in nine games
Week 10 usage: Robert Tonyan 3-33-0 receiving on four targets... Tonyan ran 29 routes, Marcedes Lewis ran 11, Jace Sternberger ran nine on 41 dropbacks... IND is allowing the fewest Fantasy points to TEs, have not given up a receiving touchdown to the position all season
TE
Week 10 usage: Trey Burton 3-24-0 receiving on three targets, Mo Alie-Cox 3-19-0 receiving on four targets... Alie-Cox ran 24 routes, Burton ran 19 on 40 dropbacks... GB is allowing the fifth fewest Fantasy points to TEs, have given up just one touchdown to the position all season
2-7
SU
4-5
1-8
ATS
6-3
4-5
Over-Under
6-3
5.38, 23rd
OFF YPP
6.49, 1st
5.76, 18th
DEF YPP
5.76, 19th
99, 24th
QB Pressures
102, 22nd
143, 25th
Pressures Allowed
102, 13th
18th
Pass D DVOA
11th
28th
Run D DVOA
15th
DOME
Weather
DOME
DE Randy Gregory, OG Zack Martin, C Tyler Biadasz QUES
Injuries
DT Hercules Mata'afa, C Garrett Bradbury, OT Ezra Cleveland, TE Irv Smith, CB Cameron Dantzler QUES
Andy Dalton is back! He has just one touchdown with two INTs on the season, completing 61.2% of his passes at 5.3 yards per attempt... MIN is allowing the eighth most Fantasy points to QBs (99.7 passer rating), have given up multiple touchdown passes in five of the last six games
QB
After just 34 total pass attempts in Weeks 8 and 9, Kirk Cousins threw the ball 36 times in Week 10... On the season he has 17 TDs with 11 INTs, completing 66.1% of his passes at 8.8 yards per attempt... DAL is allowing the sixth most Fantasy points to QBs (101.9 passer rating), have given up multiple touchdown passes in seven of nine games
Snaps this season: Ezekiel Elliott 79%, Tony Pollard 22%...Week 9 usage: Elliott had 20 touches, 18-51-0 rushing with 2-18-0 receiving on three targets, Pollard 10 touches, 9-57-0 rushing... Last three games: Elliott is averaging just 3.2 YPC while Pollard is averaging 4.7 YPC... Elliott leads DAL with 30 RZ opportunities, Pollard has seven... MIN is allowing 4.2 YPC and 5.9 receptions per game to RBs, have not given up a touchdown to the position over the last four games
RB
Snaps since Dalvin Cook returned in Week 8: Cook 78%, Alexander Mattison 14%... Week 10 usage: Cook 34 touches, 30-96-0 rushing, 4-16-0 receiving on four targets, Mattison just two rushing attempts... Cook is averaging 29.8 touches per game in Vikings wins this season and they're favored by a touchdown in Week 11... Cook has 14 RZ opportunities over past three games... DAL is allowing 4.8 YPC and 3.1 receptions per game to RBs, has given up massive games to Gibson, Drake, Browns RBs
Amari Cooper leads DAL with a 22% target share, CeeDee Lamb 18%, Michael Gallup 15%... Week 9 usage: Lamb led the team in receiving with 4-71-1 on seven targets, Gallup 3-36-0 on seven targets, Cooper 5-67-0 on six targets... Cooper and Lamb are tied for the team lead with seven RZ targets... MIN allowing fourth most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up 16 TDs to WRs this season, tied for most in the NFL
WR
Adam Thielen leads MIN with a 28% target share, Justin Jefferson 23%... Week 10 usage: Jefferson led team with 8-135-0 receiving on 10 targets, Thielen 4-43-2 on seven targets... Thielen leads the team wth 12 RZ targets, Jefferson has just three... DAL allowing second most Fantasy points to WRs, just gave up 272 yards and two TDs to PIT WRs in Week 9 and, like the Vikings, have given up 16 TDs to WRs this season
Week 9 usage: Dalton Schultz 4-48-0 receiving on seven targets... Ran 40 routes on 43 dropbacks (19 in the slot)... MIN is allowing the 13th fewest Fantasy points to TEs but has given up a touchdown or 79 yards to a tight end in four of the past five games
TE
Week 10 usage: Kyle Rudolph 4-63-0 receiving on five targets with no Irv Smith... Ran 30 routes on 38 dropbacks but normally splits quite evenly with Smith when healthy... DAL is allowing the 10th most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up a touchdown to the position in two of the last three games
8-1
SU
6-3
6-3
ATS
6-3
4-5
Over-Under
7-2
6.35, 2nd
OFF YPP
5.74, 11th
5.41, 13th
DEF YPP
5.91, 24th
129, 8th
QB Pressures
99, 24th
121, 18th
Pressures Allowed
87, 6th
7th
Pass D DVOA
19th
30th
Run D DVOA
26th
DOME
Weather
DOME
DE Taco Charlton OUT, CB Bopete Keyes, CB Rashad Fenton, OT Mike Remmers QUES
Injuries
COVID: OT Trent Brown, DE Arden Key, S Johnathan Abram, DE Clelin Ferrell, DT Maliek Collins, DE Kendal Vickers, CB Isaiah Johnson, DT Johnathan Hankins, FS Lamarcus Joyner, LB Cory Littleton... DT David Irving OUT, CB Keisean Nixon,FS Erik Harris, FB Alec Ingold, OT Sam Young, DT Maurice Hurst, OT Kolton Miller, RB Jalen Richard QUES
Patrick Mahomes is currently the QB2 in FPPG behind Kyler Murray... On the season he has 27 total TDs (two rushing) with just one interception, completing 66.9% of his passes at 8.2 yards per attempt... LV is allowing 16th most Fantasy points to QBs (89.0 passer rating) but has allowed some massive games to Brady, Allen and Mahomes
QB
Derek Carr is averaging 24 pass attempts and just 143 passing yards per game over his past three games... He has 16 TDs with just two INTs, completing 69.3% of his passes at 7.6 yards per attempt... KC is allowing sixth fewest Fantasy points to QBs (81.0 passer rating) but Carr did have 347 yards with three TDs in their first meeting
Snaps since Le'Veon Bell joined the team in Week 7: Clyde Edwards-Helaire 48%, Bell 30%, Darrel Williams 20%... Week 9 usage: Edwards-Helaire eight touches, 5-14-0 rushing, 3-20-1 receiving on five targets, Bell five touches, 4-8-0 rushing... Edwards-Helaire has eight RZ opportunities during this span, Bell has four... LV is allowing 4.6 YPC and 6.0 receptions per game to RBs, have not allowed a running back over 69 rushing yards in six straight games, including Edwards-Helaire (without Bell)
RB
Josh Jacobs currently the RB8 in FPPG... Snaps this season: Jacobs 63%, Jalen Richard 19%, Devontae Booker 18%... Week 10 usage: Jacobs 25 touches, 21-112-2 rushing with 4-24-0 receiving on four targets, Booker 17 touches, 16-81-2 rushing... Jacobs leads the team with 38 RZ opportunities, Booker has eight... KC allowing 4.6 YPC and 5.8 receptions per game to RBs and are 30th in run defense DVOA, Jacobs had 23-77-2 rushing in their first meeting
Travis Kelce leads KC with a 24% target share, Tyreek Hill 22%, Sammy Watkins 15% (in the games he's played), Mecole Hardman 10%... Week 9 usage: Hill 9-113-2 receiving on 18 targets, Robinson 3-34-1 receiving on three targets, Hardman 3-48-0 on four targets... Hill is second on the team with 11 RZ targets... LV is allowing the 16th most Fantasy points to WRs but has given up over 200 yards to WRs in three of past our games, limited Hill to just 3-78-0 receiving back in Week 5
WR
Darren Waller leads LV with a 29% target share, Hunter Renfrow 14%, Henry Ruggs 13%, Nelson Agholor 11%... Week 10 usage: Ruggs 3-31-0 receiving on four targets, Agholor 1-8-0 on four targets... Renfrow second on team with just five RZ targets, Agholor has four... KC allowing the fifth fewest Fantasy points to WRs but did struggle against the Raiders, allowing long TDs to Ruggs and Agholor
Travis Kelce is currently the TE1 in FPPG... Week 9 usage: Kelce 10-159-0 receiving on 12 targets... Ran 45 routes on 52 dropbacks... Kelce leads the team with 13 RZ targets... LV is allowing the eighth fewest Fantasy points to TEs but Kelce went for 8-108-1 back in Week 5
TE
Darren Waller is currently the TE3 in FPPG... Week 10 usage: Waller led the team with 3-37-0 receiving on five targets... Ran 27 routes on 31 dropbacks... Waller leads the team with a 29% target share... KC is allowing the eighth fewest Fantasy points to TEs but Waller had 5-48-1 back in Week 5
6-3
SU
7-3
5-4
ATS
5-5
2-7
Over-Under
6-4
5.80, 10th
OFF YPP
5.70, 14th
4.78, 1st
DEF YPP
4.86, 3rd
132, 7th
QB Pressures
156, 2nd
92, 9th
Pressures Allowed
106, 14th
9th
Pass D DVOA
1st
12th
Run D DVOA
2nd
71, clear
Weather
71, clear
OT Andrew Whitworth OUT for the sesaon, C Brian Allen QUES
Injuries
OG Ali Marpet QUES
Jared Goff has thrown for over 300 yards in back-to-back games... On the season he has 15 total TDs (two rushing) with six INTs, completing 66.4% of his passes at 7.6 yards per attempt... TB is allowing the seventh fewest Fantasy points to QBs (89.6 passer rating) but has given up 10 touchdown passes over past four games
QB
Tom Brady is currently QB8 in FPPG... On the season he has 26 TDs (three rushing) with seven INTs, completing 66% of his passes at 7.1 yards per attempt... LAR allowing the fewest Fantasy points to QBs (81.0 passer rating), have given up one touchdown or less to QBs in seven of nine games
Snaps coming out of their Week 9 bye: Malcolm Brown 41%, Darrell Henderson 33%, Cam Akers 26%... Week 10 usage: Akers 10-38-0 rushing, Brown eight touches, 6-33-2 rushing with two targets, Henderson eight touches, 7-28-1 rushing... Akers led the team with five RZ opportunities in Week 10, Brown had two and Henderson had just one... TB is allowing just 3.0 YPC (fewest in the NFL) and 6.6 receptions per game to RBs, have not allowed a running back over 44 rushing yards in eight straight games
RB
Snaps since Leonard Fournette has returned in Week 7: Fournette 56%, Ronald Jones 41%... Week 10 usage: Jones 24 touches, 23-192-1 rushing, Fournette 10 touches, 8-19-0 rushing with three targets... Since Week 7, Jones leads the team with 10 RZ opportunities, Fournette has nine... LAR allowing just 3.9 YPC and 5.8 receptions per game to RBs, have not allowed a running back over 48 rushing yards in each of the past three games
Cooper Kupp leads LAR with a 26% target share, Robert Woods 19%, Josh Reynolds 16%... Week 10 usage: Reynolds led team with 8-94-0 receiving on 10 targets (27 targets over his past three games), Kupp 5-50-0 on seven targets, Woods 5-33-0 on six targets... Woods leads LAR with eight RZ targets, Kupp has seven... TB allowing sixth fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has given up five TDs to WRs over oast four games
WR
Target share over the last two games with Antonio Brown: Mike Evans 23%, Brown 17%, Chris Godwin 16%, Rob Gronkowski 12%... Week 10 usage: Godwin led the team in receiving with 6-92-0 on six targets, Evans led the team with 11 targets, 6-77-1 receiving, Brown 7-69-0 on eight targets... Over the past two games, Evans leads the team with seven RZ targets... LAR allowing the fewest Fantasy points to WRs, if you're worried about Evans on the outside he's run 46% of his routes in the slot over the last two weeks
Week 10 usage: Tyler Higbee 3-60-0 receiving on six targets, Gerald Everett 2-27-0 receiving on three targets... Higbee ran 21 routes, Everett ran 18 routes on 43 dropbacks... TB is allowing the 15th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has given up a touchdown or 60 yards to a tight end in four straight games
TE
Week 10 usage: Rob Gronkowski 2-51-1 receiving on three targets, Cameron Brate 3-31-1 on three targets... Gronkowski ran 33 routes, Brate ran 13 routes on 44 dropbacks... LAR allowing 16th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, have given up just one touchdown to the position over past six games