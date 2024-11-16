The Bills are down two of their top pass catchers for the Week 11 showdown against the Chiefs, with Dalton Kincaid (knee) and Keon Coleman (wrist) both ruled out. Amari Cooper (wrist) is expected to play, but we don't know if he'll be at 100 percent.



That leaves Khalil Shakir and Dawson Knox as two go-to options for Josh Allen and Fantasy managers, and both should be considered sleepers. Hopefully, both will make a significant impact in this huge AFC showdown.



Shakir comes into this matchup having scored at least 11.0 PPR points in four games in a row, including two outings with at least 13.5 PPR points over that span. He also has at least seven targets in four games in a row.



He's been the most consistent receiver for Allen and a solid No. 3 Fantasy option as well. That's how I would use him in the majority of leagues in Week 11, and he should lead the team in targets against the Chiefs.



For Knox, this is a great opportunity with Kincaid out. Knox should be a significant contributor for the Bills and Allen, and Knox has top-10 upside in this matchup.



Kansas City is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Knox could step into Kincaid's role of at least six targets in six of the past seven games. I've been hyping up Knox all week, and I'm starting him in several of my leagues.



In deeper leagues, you can take a look at Mack Hollins, especially if Cooper is out. With Cooper and Coleman out for the past two games against Miami and Indianapolis, Hollins had nine catches for 116 yards and a touchdown on nine targets combined in both outings, and he scored at least 12.6 PPR points each week.



I don't love Hollins if Cooper plays, but that's something to monitor. It should be another epic matchup with Kansas City and Buffalo, and the Bills have some sleepers to help Fantasy managers in Week 11.

More Week 11 content:

Week 11 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE LAR -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 13th QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 76% YTD Stats PAYDS 2262 RUYDS -7 TD 9 INT 7 FPTS/G 14 Stafford was a major letdown in Week 10 against Miami with 9.7 Fantasy points despite 46 pass attempts. He's attempted 90 passes in the past two games, and hopefully, he keeps throwing a lot in Week 11 at New England. The Patriots have allowed three of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21.3 Fantasy points, and I like Stafford as a low-end starter in all leagues for Week 11. Jameis Winston QB CLE Cleveland • #5

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO CLE -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 5th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats PAYDS 652 RUYDS 31 TD 5 INT 3 FPTS/G 7.6 Winston spent four seasons in New Orleans from 2020-23 as mostly a backup quarterback, so this qualifies as a revenge game. And I expect Winston to have success against the Saints even though New Orleans is No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Winston has attempted 87 passes in two starts for the Browns, and he should be pass-happy in this matchup as well. I like Winston as a low-end starter in all leagues, and he's a great bye-week replacement if needed in Week 11. Aaron Rodgers QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8

Age: 40 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND NYJ -4 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats PAYDS 2258 RUYDS 43 TD 15 INT 7 FPTS/G 17 I thought Rodgers would struggle at Arizona, and he did with just 4.1 Fantasy points. Prior to that, he scored at least 21.3 Fantasy points in two outings against New England and Houston, and he should be in that range against the Colts at home in Week 11. Five quarterbacks have scored at least 21.3 Fantasy points against Indianapolis this season, and Rodgers should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues in this matchup. Drake Maye QB NE New England • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats PAYDS 954 RUYDS 233 TD 8 INT 5 FPTS/G 15.9 Maye comes into Week 11 having scored at least 17.7 Fantasy points in three of his past four complete games. I expect him to post similar stats against the Rams, and he's worth starting in deeper leagues in this matchup. Two of the past three quarterbacks against the Rams have scored at least 22.2 Fantasy points, and Maye will hopefully continue to make plays with his legs. He has scored at least 9.5 Fantasy points with his rushing totals alone in two of his past three outings.

Sleeper RBs Alexander Mattison RB LV Las Vegas • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -7.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK 26th ROSTERED 89% YTD Stats RUYDS 301 REC 22 REYDS 195 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.8 The Raiders have a new offensive coordinator coming off their bye in Week 10 with Scott Turner, and we'll see if he leans more on Mattison or Zamir White moving forward for the Raiders. Mattison will still be a flex option even if White starts, and Mattison has scored at least 15.3 PPR points in two of his past four starts. The Dolphins are No. 11 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Mattison should have the chance to help plenty of Fantasy managers in Week 11 in all leagues. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK 31st ROSTERED 71% YTD Stats RUYDS 217 REC 14 REYDS 96 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.2 Warren (back) was limited in practice Friday, so hopefully, an additional day of rest will get him ready for Sunday's game against Baltimore. If he plays, then I like Warren as a flex option in PPR. It's hard to run on the Ravens, and this could be a tough game for Najee Harris. But Baltimore struggles with pass-catching running backs, and the Ravens are one of six teams who have allowed at least 51 receptions to running backs this year. Warren has three catches or less in every game he's played this season, but hopefully, the Steelers use him in the passing game. And he's coming off his best outing of the season in Week 10 at Washington with 14 carries for 66 yards and two catches for 29 yards on two targets, which hopefully is a sign of things to come. Audric Estime RB DEN Denver • #23

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL DEN -2 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 74% YTD Stats RUYDS 148 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.1 Estime did well in Week 10 at Kansas City with 14 carries for 53 yards, and Sean Payton said he should "continue to get more reps." We'll see what that means for Week 11 against the Falcons, and Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin also remain in the mix. That said, the Broncos are favored in this matchup at home, and Estime could get the chance to help kill the clock in the fourth quarter. He also has the best potential to score a touchdown of the Denver trio of running backs, and I would use Estime as a flex option in deeper leagues, with his value higher in non-PPR formats.

Sleeper WRs Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA Seattle • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -6.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK 25th ROSTERED 91% YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 75 REYDS 568 TD 3 FPTS/G 14 DK Metcalf (knee) is back for Week 11 at San Francisco following Seattle's bye in Week 10, but hopefully that doesn't slow down Smith-Njigba. He scored at least 12.9 PPR points in four of his past six games, including a dominant outing in Week 9 against the Rams with seven catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets. I like Smith-Njigba as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if Metcalf is back, and Smith-Njigba has top-20 upside if Metcalf is out again in Week 11. Tank Dell WR HOU Houston • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL HOU -7.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 28th ROSTERED 98% YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 56 REYDS 394 TD 2 FPTS/G 10 Nico Collins (hamstring) is expected to return from his five-game absence, but I still like Dell as a high-end No. 3 receiver even with Collins back on the field. In the past three games, Dell has 22 targets for 15 catches, 200 yards, and a touchdown, and he scored at least 13.5 PPR points in two of those outings. The Cowboys have allowed six touchdowns to receivers in the past four games, and Collins and Dell have the chance to both excel in this matchup. Ladd McConkey WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN LAC -1.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 95% YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 54 REYDS 492 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.2 The Bengals secondary has been abused of late, which sets up well for McConkey and Quentin Johnston to both play well in Week 11. In the past three games against the Eagles, Raiders, and Ravens, five receivers have scored at least 13.4 PPR points, including four touchdowns. McConkey has scored at least 11.4 PPR points in two of his past three games, and Johnston has two touchdowns in his past two outings and is averaging 16.2 PPR points over that span. Both Chargers receivers are worth using as No. 3 receivers in all leagues. Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC DET -13.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 93% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 35 REYDS 414 TD 3 FPTS/G 12 Williams returned from his two-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances in Week 10 at Houston and had three catches for 53 yards on five targets. He could see an uptick in targets in Week 11 against the Jaguars, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers since Sam LaPorta (shoulder) is banged up and didn't practice Wednesday. And Williams has scored at least 14.4 PPR points in all three of his home games this season. Jerry Jeudy WR CLE Cleveland • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO CLE -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 69% YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 61 REYDS 418 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.2 I like Cedric Tillman as a must-start Fantasy receiver in Week 11 at the Saints, and Jeudy is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy option as well. This is a great matchup since New Orleans is No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and four receivers have scored at least 13.9 PPR points against the Saints in the past three games. Jeudy was on a nice roll prior to Cleveland's bye in Week 10, and hopefully, he stays hot this week. In two games prior to the bye, Jeudy scored at least 12.9 PPR points in each outing against Baltimore and the Chargers, with 12 catches for 152 yards on 19 targets. I'm expecting big things from the Browns receivers in Week 11.

Sleeper TEs Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 24th TE RNK 8th ROSTERED 71% YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 57 REYDS 428 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.9 Henry is coming off his worst game with Drake Maye in Week 10 at Chicago with one catch for 14 yards on four targets, but I expect Henry to get back on track in Week 11 against the Rams, who are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Six tight ends have scored at least 8.5 PPR points against the Rams, and Henry has scored at least 12.6 PPR points in each of the past three complete games with Maye. Will Dissly TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN LAC -1.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 42 REYDS 272 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.7 Dissly has scored at least 8.0 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he has at least six targets in three games over that span. In Week 10 against Tennessee, Justin Herbert attempted only 18 passes, but six of them went to Dissly, who finished with five catches for 30 yards. This week, Dissly is facing a Bengals defense that is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. He has top-10 upside if Herbert continues to lean on Dissly in Week 11. Taysom Hill TE NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 34 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 4th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 75% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 14 REYDS 100 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.5 Hill is once again going to play multiple roles for the Saints, and he's worth using as a starter in deeper leagues in Week 11 against the Browns. In Week 10 against the Falcons, Hill had only had seven PPR points, but he had four carries for 14 yards and two catches for 36 yards on two targets. He's always a threat to score, and the Saints could use him more in the passing game if they are chasing points. His value is higher in non-PPR leagues, but I don't mind trusting him in all formats, given his expanded role.

Defense/Special Teams

Packers (at CHI)

Browns (at NO)

Dolphins (vs. LV)

Kickers

Brandon McManus (at CHI)

Josh Karty (at NE)

Jake Bates (vs. JAC)