Taysom Hill was our second-favorite streamer at tight end last week, and the seven Fantasy points he scored didn't leave a great taste in anyone's mouth. Of course, that production tied the number one waiver option, Mike Gesicki, so it's not like you missed out on much. While Gesicki's role as a streamer remains wholly dependent on whether Tee Higgins comes back, I am recommending you stick with Taysom Hill this week.
Over the past two weeks, Hill is second on the Saints with a 14.3% target share and also ranks second with a 13.2% touch share. He's heavily involved in the red zone and ranks in the top five in touchdown odds at the tight end position. If you don't have a tight end who is seeing six targets per game, then you're basically just hoping for a touchdown, and I don't think you'll find anyone on the waiver wire who has a better chance of scoring each week than Hill.
Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 11:
Week 11 TE Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play in Week 11 at this time. Here's what it means:
Sam LaPorta TE
DET Detroit • #87
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We don't want to start a tight end in Detroit if LaPorta is out
BUF Buffalo • #86
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Dawson Knox could be a good streamer if Kincaid is out
Numbers to Know
- 0 -- Trey McBride has zero receiving touchdowns this season, and he's still TE4 per game. He could lap the position down the stretch if regression hits.
- 14.5 -- Mark Andrews is TE3 over the past month with an average of 14.5 PPR FPPG.
- 27 -- Taysom Hill has 27 red zone rush attempts this season. He's only played six games.
- 9 -- Mike Gesicki had nine targets last week. Shake off the disappointment and start him again if Tee Higgins is out.
- 20.7% -- Dalton Kincaid leads the Bills with a 20.7% target share. There's a big opportunity for Dawson Knox if Kincaid is out.
Matchups that matter
Dawson Knox TE
BUF Buffalo • #88
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Smith has 29 targets over his last five games and is facing a Raiders defense that has been amongst the worst in the league defending tight ends.
DFS Plays
Travis Kelce TE
KC Kansas City • #87
Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Kelce has seen 40 targets in the Chiefs' last three games. He's scored more than 20 PPR Fantasy points in all of those games. He's not even the most expensive tight end this week. Easy cash game play.
It's always nice to get a low-rostered tight end who is also cheap and playing a bad defense. Smith is a great contrarian play, as is a Dolphins stack.
Heath's Projections
My full set of Week 11 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. You can find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 11. Projected stats for all starting tight ends are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.