Taysom Hill was our second-favorite streamer at tight end last week, and the seven Fantasy points he scored didn't leave a great taste in anyone's mouth. Of course, that production tied the number one waiver option, Mike Gesicki, so it's not like you missed out on much. While Gesicki's role as a streamer remains wholly dependent on whether Tee Higgins comes back, I am recommending you stick with Taysom Hill this week.

Over the past two weeks, Hill is second on the Saints with a 14.3% target share and also ranks second with a 13.2% touch share. He's heavily involved in the red zone and ranks in the top five in touchdown odds at the tight end position. If you don't have a tight end who is seeing six targets per game, then you're basically just hoping for a touchdown, and I don't think you'll find anyone on the waiver wire who has a better chance of scoring each week than Hill.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 11:

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 11 at this time. Here's what it means:

Sam LaPorta TE DET Detroit • #87

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. We don't want to start a tight end in Detroit if LaPorta is out Dalton Kincaid TE BUF Buffalo • #86

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Dawson Knox could be a good streamer if Kincaid is out

TE Preview Numbers to Know

0 -- Trey McBride has zero receiving touchdowns this season, and he's still TE4 per game. He could lap the position down the stretch if regression hits.

-- Trey McBride has zero receiving touchdowns this season, and he's still TE4 per game. He could lap the position down the stretch if regression hits. 14.5 -- Mark Andrews is TE3 over the past month with an average of 14.5 PPR FPPG.

-- Mark Andrews is TE3 over the past month with an average of 14.5 PPR FPPG. 27 -- Taysom Hill has 27 red zone rush attempts this season. He's only played six games.

-- Taysom Hill has 27 red zone rush attempts this season. He's only played six games. 9 -- Mike Gesicki had nine targets last week. Shake off the disappointment and start him again if Tee Higgins is out.

-- Mike Gesicki had nine targets last week. Shake off the disappointment and start him again if Tee Higgins is out. 20.7% -- Dalton Kincaid leads the Bills with a 20.7% target share. There's a big opportunity for Dawson Knox if Kincaid is out.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Dawson Knox TE BUF Buffalo • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC BUF -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 7.3 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 16 REYDS 142 TD 1 FPTS/G 3 Zach Ertz TE WAS Washington • #86

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 8.8 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 54 REYDS 381 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Jonnu Smith TE MIA Miami • #9

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV MIA -7.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 8.2 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 44 REYDS 347 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.2

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 11 Streamers (TE Preview) Jonnu Smith TE MIA Miami • #9

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV MIA -7.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 28th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 44 REYDS 347 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.2 Smith has 29 targets over his last five games and is facing a Raiders defense that has been amongst the worst in the league defending tight ends.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Kelce TE KC Kansas City • #87

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 11th PROJ PTS 15.2 TE RNK 1st YTD Stats REC 60 TAR 76 REYDS 499 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.3 Kelce has seen 40 targets in the Chiefs' last three games. He's scored more than 20 PPR Fantasy points in all of those games. He's not even the most expensive tight end this week. Easy cash game play.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jonnu Smith TE MIA Miami • #9

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV MIA -7.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 8.2 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 44 REYDS 347 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.2 It's always nice to get a low-rostered tight end who is also cheap and playing a bad defense. Smith is a great contrarian play, as is a Dolphins stack.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 11 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. You can find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 11. Projected stats for all starting tight ends are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.