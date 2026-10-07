Skattebo was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Skattebo has yet to hit 100 rushing yards in a game this season and currently is sitting on 302 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD on 76 touches through four contests. As the Giants kick off prep for a Week 5 road matchup with the Commanders, he's dealing with a health concern and likely will need to practice fully Thursday or Friday in order to avoid a designation ahead of the weekend.