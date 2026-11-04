Skattebo (hamstring) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice and instead was seen working with a trainer on the side, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Skattebo tweaked his hamstring on his final carry during a Week 7 win at Houston, but even with the benefit of a Week 8 bye, he's kicking off Week 9 prep with a DNP. Head coach John Harbaugh told Raanan on Monday that Skattebo may be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest at Philadelphia, but he likely will need to mix into drills Thursday and/or Friday to put himself at least in that position. At the moment, Devin Singletary and Greg Desrosiers are the Giants' healthy backfield options.