Skattebo (hamstring) was spotted on the field for the media-access portion of Tuesday's practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The Giants listed Skattebo as a limited participant Monday on their first Week 10 injury report, but the team merely held a walkthrough session. Tuesday will mark the Giants' most rigorous practice of the week prior to Thursday's game against the Washington, so what Skattebo is able to do should help determine his status for that contest. Skattebo was sidelined for the first time all season in this past Sunday's victory over the Eagles after tweaking his hamstring in overtime of the Giants' Week 7 win over the Texans.