Skattebo (ankle) said Monday that his long-term goal is to be back to full health by the start of training camp in late July, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

After his rookie season came to an end in Week 8 due to a dislocated right ankle that required surgery, Skattebo is progressing well in his recovery from the procedure, but he said he has no plans of rushing through his rehab program to potentially make it back on the field for OTAs in the spring. Given the severe nature of his injury, Skattebo won't be guaranteed to be ready to go for the start of camp either, but the Giants should have a clearer idea where the running back stands in his recovery in the months to come once he starts ramping up the intensity of his rehab. Before getting hurt, Skattebo had taken over as the Giants' clear No. 1 back, but his ability to regain the lead role in 2026 will hinge on how quickly he can regain his pre-surgery explosiveness. The Arizona State product was a dynamic weapon as both a runner and receiver over his eight appearances as a rookie, accounting for 410 yards and five touchdowns on 101 carries and 207 yards and two more scores on 24 catches.