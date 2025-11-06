default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Flott (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Flott is still awaiting official clearance from the concussion protocol, but practicing in full represents a significant step in the right direction. If he gains full clearance, including from an independent neurologist, Flott will handle his usual starting role at cornerback during Sunday's road matchup against the Bears.

More News