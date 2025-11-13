Bellinger (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Bellinger has logged back-to-back limited practice sessions to kick off Week 11 prep, so unless he's able to upgrade to full reps Friday, he'll be at risk of carrying an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Packers. If Bellinger isn't able to suit up versus Green Bay, Theo Johnson will figure to benefit from a slight increase in target share as Jameis Winston makes his first start at quarterback for New York.