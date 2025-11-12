Bellinger (groin) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Bellinger has been targeted in seven of nine appearances this season en route to a modest 12-202-1 line on 14 targets. He missed Week 9 due to a neck injury and now is tending to a new health concern. Bellinger's status thus is one to monitor as the week proceeds to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday against the Packers.