Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that Lock (heel/elbow) will practice Wednesday and is expected to start Sunday's game against the Falcons, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Lock started for the Giants in losses to the Cowboys and Saints in Weeks 13 and 14, respectively, completing 42 of 81 pass attempts for 405 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions while adding 116 yards and a touchdown on nine carries between those contests. Last Monday, Daboll said that Lock would remain the Giants' starter if healthy, but a sore heel plus a lingering left elbow injury kept him out for this past Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Ravens. Tommy DeVito started that game before exiting with a concussion, resulting in Tim Boyle finishing out the contest. Though DeVito will have a chance at clearing concussion protocol prior to Sunday, the Giants are preparing to go back to Lock under center, provided he's able to make it through the week of practice without any setbacks.