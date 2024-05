Pinnock (toe) is participating at the Giants' organized team activities, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Pinnock was placed on injured reserve with a toe injury prior to Week 18 last season. He registered career highs across the board prior to the injury with 85 tackles (59 solo), 2.0 sacks, six passes defended and two interceptions. The 24-year-old projects to compete with second round pick, Tyler Nubin, for reps at free safety in the upcoming season.