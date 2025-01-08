Pinnock tallied 85 tackles (50 solo), including 3.0 sacks, along with one defensed pass over 16 games during the 2024 regular season.

For the second straight season, Pinnock started in all 16 games in which he played and logged exactly 85 tackles. The fourth-year safety recorded 3.0 sacks over the season's first three weeks to establish a career-high mark in that category, but he didn't record another sack the rest of the campaign. Pinnock also had no interceptions this season after picking off two passes -- and returning one for a pick-six -- last year. He'll be a free agent upon the conclusion of the season and could be an attractive option for teams looking for help at the safety position after two straight years of consistent, though mostly quiet, production.